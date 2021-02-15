MacDougall joins MHA Henderson Loggie tax team

Tax

MHA Henderson Loggie has announced a senior appointment to its tax team.

Dawn MacDougall joins the business as tax director from big four accountancy firm EY where she was head of tax in its Inverness office.

Ms MacDougall (pictured) has more than 30 years’ tax experience, qualifying with EY in 1991 before joining investment house Martin Currie, and then Scottish Water in managerial roles. She re-joined EY in 2008 after an eight-year stint at mid-tier accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael.

Based in Edinburgh and Inverness, Ms MacDougall will work across all of MHA Henderson Loggie’s offices in Scotland.

Ms MacDougall said: “I’m pleased to make the move at such an interesting time. As owner managed businesses recover from the COVID pandemic, they are seeking to make changes to their business structure and current working practices.”

Kimberley Thomson, partner and head of tax, said: “The pandemic has created many challenges and opportunities for all types of business and Dawn’s market focus and insight will be invaluable.”