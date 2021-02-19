Logan Energy to fuel hydrogen switch in Wales

Bill Ireland: compelling case

Clean energy developer Logan Energy is to install the first hydrogen refuelling plant in Wales after securing a deal with social enterprise, Menter Môn.

The East Lothian-based firm will lead a consortium of Welsh businesses and specialists on the Holyhead installation which promises to cut emissions from hauliers at the UK’s second biggest roll-on roll-off port.

The Hub has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 1,700 tonnes per year, supporting carbon-intensive industries to adapt and thrive in a green economy.

With a target operational date of 2023, this project will be the first to be developed in Wales and will be followed by collaborations in other regions in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Logan Energy CEO Bill Ireland, said: “There are huge renewable resources offshore – both tidal and wind – which together present a compelling case to develop a hydrogen supply-chain on Anglesey through this project.”

The project has already gained a wide positive response from local employers such as Stena Line and major haulage companies such as Delivery Solutions and Gwynedd Shipping.