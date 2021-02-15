Lochhead becomes CEO in Horizon Proteins reshuffle

Biotechnology

Biotechnology firm Horizon Proteins has appointed Iain Lochhead chief executive in boardroom changes that will see co-founder Nik Willoughby become chief technology officer.

Horizon Proteins provides sustainability solutions by transforming under-used whisky distilling by-products into cost-effective, high-quality nutrients for the aqua and animal feed industries.

Former Bacardi UK operations director Mr Lochhead (pictured), who has more than 20 years whisky industry experience, joined the company last year and has been providing strategic consulting.

Chairman Ian Hamilton said: “He was immediately excited by our technology and understood how it can revolutionise the whisky industry while at the same time bring wider sustainability benefits.

“Iain has already had a positive impact, in particular expanding our discussions within the industry.”

Mr Willoughby said: “The addition of Iain to the team is a clear signalling of our intent to show the market what Horizon Proteins can do.”