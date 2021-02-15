Main Menu

Biotechnology

Lochhead becomes CEO in Horizon Proteins reshuffle

| February 15, 2021

Biotechnology firm Horizon Proteins has appointed Iain Lochhead chief executive in boardroom changes that will see co-founder Nik Willoughby become chief technology officer.

Horizon Proteins provides sustainability solutions by transforming under-used whisky distilling by-products into cost-effective, high-quality nutrients for the aqua and animal feed industries.

Former Bacardi UK operations director Mr Lochhead (pictured), who has more than 20 years whisky industry experience, joined the company last year and has been providing strategic consulting.

Chairman Ian Hamilton said: “He was immediately excited by our technology and understood how it can revolutionise the whisky industry while at the same time bring wider sustainability benefits.

“Iain has already had a positive impact, in particular expanding our discussions within the industry.”

Mr Willoughby said: “The addition of Iain to the team is a clear signalling of our intent to show the market what Horizon Proteins can do.”

, , , Appointments, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

MacDougall joins MHA Henderson Loggie tax team

MHA Henderson Loggie has announced a senior appointment to its tax team. Dawn MacDougall joinsRead More

Chris-Horne-and-Peter-Gallanagh

Horne and Gallanagh head up promotions at Azets

Chris Horne and Peter Gallanagh Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business adviser toRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.