Legal specialists promoted at Aberdein Considine

Legal and real estate

Sarah Jack: becomes associate

Aberdein Considine has moved to strengthen its legal teams with a number of promotions across the firm.

Sarah Jack (commercial real estate), based at the firm’s Waterloo Street office in Glasgow has been made associate, with Megan Hannah (family law), also based in Glasgow, receiving a promotion to senior solicitor.

Erin Shand (corporate and commercial) and Tom Main (family), both based in firm’s legal office in Aberdeen, have been promoted to senior solicitor.

Conveyancing specialists Stevie Kelman (Banchory & Stonehaven), Jordan Watt (Peterhead & Ellon) and Mairi Innes (Perth & Dundee) have also moved up to senior solicitor.

The promotions build on the investment which has taken place to help further grow the depth and expertise of its legal teams.

Jacqueline Law, managing partner, said: “I’m extremely proud of all those that have been promoted, particularly as all but one started with the firm as trainees.

“They’ve worked extremely hard during the last few years and their promotions are recognition of how highly we value their incredible commitment and dedication, especially when it comes to supporting our clients.”