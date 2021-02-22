Lease renewals specialist Cartmail joins JLL

Real estate

JLL has appointed Andrew Cartmail to lead its Scottish lease advisory team. He takes over from Sandy Gray who retires in March after more than 30 years with the business.

Mr Cartmail has spent 24 years in the Scottish commercial property market, specialising in lease renewals, rent reviews, and restructures. He joins JLL from Cartmail Property Consultants which he founded in 2017.

In recent years he has restructured leases on more than 1.25m sq ft of accommodation, securing in excess of £17.5m of rental concessions for occupier clients. Prior to founding Cartmail Property Consultants, he was a senior director at BNP Paribas Real Estate for 19 years, seven of which were as head of its Edinburgh office.

Mr Cartmail is an experienced rent review arbitrator and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. As a member of the RICS’s dispute resolution panel, he is regularly appointed in the capacity of arbitrator and independent expert.

Alasdair Humphery, head of JLL in Scotland, added: “Andy will fit in well and will be a superb addition to our business in Scotland and across the UK. It’s absolutely great to be able to attract such a high-calibre specialist and I’m sure his contribution will be immediate.”