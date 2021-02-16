Kilgour adds new faces to anti-independence SBUK

Expanding group

Scottish Business UK (SBUK), a loose alliance of business leaders opposed to breaking up the UK, has welcomed a further intake on to its advisory council.

The membership oversees business interests that together employ about 10,000 people in Scotland and 30,000 across the UK and Ireland.

Members include former CBI Scotland director Sir Iain McMillan, former Scottish Enterprise chief executive Jack Perry, and cashmere fashion designer Belinda Dickson.

SBUK founder and chairman Robert Kilgour commented: “The vast majority of businesses across Scotland are focused 100% on Covid recovery just now but many see the prospect of another promised referendum on breaking up the United Kingdom as a looming threat that creates unacceptable risk at the worst possible time.

“I’m delighted to welcome new members of such exceptional calibre to SBUK’s Advisory Council. With their support we look forward to making the case that Scotland’s business community is far better served by the support and security provided by our place in the UK.”

The following have agreed to join SBUK’s Advisory Council:

Charlotte Black was, for 27 years, marketing director of Brewin Dolphin and chairman of its stewardship committee. She is a Fellow of the CISI and The Royal Society of Arts and in 2018 was appointed non-executive director of an investment company. She is the founder of Artclear, a financial technology business.

Charles Ferguson is a lawyer with over 30 years’ experience defending clients in high stakes criminal cases. As a solicitor he built one of the most successful criminal law firms in Scotland. Recently he became qualified as an advocate and is now a junior counsel with Black Chambers.

Gordon Livingstone is a Scottish chartered accountant, with significant experience managing businesses across the UK and overseas. For the past two years he has been based back in Scotland running his own consulting business assisting startups and SMEs in the UK and US.

John Quinn is a Scottish businessman and entrepreneur who spent the large majority of his career establishing and growing Fasco into the country’s largest independent engineering merchants before its multi-million pound sale in 2007.

Philip Rycroft worked in the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between March 2017 and March 2019, and from October 2017 as Permanent Secretary. He is now a non-executive director and an independent consultant.

Jamie Stewart is managing director of McDonald Water Storage and has worked for the company for over 30 years. It has expanded from mainly supplying Scotland, to now having an ever-growing English division.

