Key milestone for food and drink Seedpod project

Seedpod: help for innovation

The £21 million Seedpod industry development hub in the north east has moved a step closer with the submission of plans to Aberdeen City Council.

This is a crucial milestone for the project to double the size of north east Scotland’s £2.2 billion food and drink sector.

Led by Opportunity North East, SeedPod aims to increase the sector’s turnover by 5% per annum.

SeedPod will be located on Scotland Rural College’s (SRUC) Craibstone campus, near Aberdeen. A public procurement process is underway to appoint a main contractor for the construction phase, with the new-build project programmed to start later this year.

The project includes £10 million of capital funding provided jointly by the UK Government and Scottish Government via the Aberdeen City Region Deal (ACRD) – a partnership between both governments, ONE, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council.

Patrick Machray, chairman of Food Hub and vice chairman of ONE, said: “SeedPod is the critical ingredient that will help north east Scotland’s significant food and drink sector to innovate, accelerate growth, increase productivity and target foods of the future products at high-margin markets.

“It will provide young businesses with essential space to grow in its production incubator units, support established companies with productivity and market development, and is a strategic asset at a critical time for national sector recovery and growth.”