Kelly becomes MD at Cramond care home

| February 3, 2021

Walker Healthcare has promoted Graeme Kelly (pictured) to the role of managing director at its newest development, Cramond Residence. His move coincides with the phased retirement of Eileen Gray.

The home was purpose-built in 2018 by Walker Healthcare.

Mr Kelly said: “We’re starting to see confidence returning and new enquiries are increasing month on month.

“Those that have put off a relative’s stay in a home are now ready to commit, if they can be reassured by the track record of the home, over the past year. “

