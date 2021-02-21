John Lewis considering further store closures

Review of costs

Some John Lewis stores may be relocated

The John Lewis Partnership is preparing to close more department stores as chairwoman Dame Sharon White looks to cut costs.

Up to eight stores could be shut permanently, with the chain’s bigger, older shops thought to be most at risk.

The final number and location of closures is yet to be determined as it is subject to negotiations with landlords. In some instances John Lewis may close a store but relocate to a smaller property nearby.

Sharon White: costs

Further details are expected when the partnership reveals its annual results on 11 March, according to The Sunday Times.

John Lewis permanently closed eight of its then 50 stores after the first lockdown.

John Lewis has already secured permission to convert up to half of the floorspace of its London Oxford Street store into office space.

Before the pandemic, John Lewis’s online sales accounted for around 40% of its turnover and the company has said that by 2025 this figure could be as much as 60% or 70%.

The first round of store closures led to 1,300 job cuts and a further 1,500 job cuts are underway at the company’s head office.

John Lewis has not commented on this latest report.