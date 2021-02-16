Iomart hires Mars Leach to head up brand push

Cloud computing

Sharon Mars Leach: stepping into the cloud

Former Big Partnership employee Sharon Mars Leach has joined cloud computing firm Iomart as group marketing director to help boost its brand.

Ms Mars Leach joins the Glasgow-based company from a brief stint at EY where she was responsible for brand, marketing and communications in Scotland.

Previously, she spent nine years at PR company Big, where she worked with clients such as Deloitte, Transport for London, Royal Bank of Scotland, the UK and Scottish governments and the Commonwealth Games, and led the agency’s expansion into the north west of England.

Prior to working with EY, she also advised tech start-ups and FTSE 100 businesses as a freelance brand consultant and worked with Jim Duffy’s short-lived Moonshot Academy accelerator.

Ms Mars Leach is the first addition to iomart’s management team since Reece Donovan was appointed as CEO in October.

She said: “I’m joining iomart at an exciting time in its development, when there is a huge rise in cloud adoption. There’s enormous potential to widen awareness of the value we can bring to organisations as they re-shape their digital future.”