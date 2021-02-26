Investing Women name AccelerateHER shortlist

Female founders named

Elaine Ford: rising star

Twelve aspirational female company founders have been shortlisted as finalists in the AccelerateHER Awards 2021.

Three were selected from each of the awards’ four specific categories – CleanTech and Climate; Disruptive Innovation; MedTech and Science; and FinTech, Data Science & Cyber Security. A winner from each of the four categories will be revealed at a virtual finals event on 25 March.

The FinTech, Data Science & Cyber Security category finalists were Sarah Wernér of HusMus, technology providers supporting tenants and landlords in the private rental market; Lynne Darcey Quiqley of Know-IT, a cloud-based credit management platform; and Beth Michael of Streeva, a fintech focused on streamlining inefficiencies in payment processes.

The three finalists from the CleanTech and Climate category were Aslihan Penley of wave energy technology specialists ZOEX Power; Emily Rogers and Claire Rampen of Reath, a software platform enabling safe, compliant, scalable reuse systems for businesses; and Mhairi Cochrane of Dream Pads, creators of a sustainable and reusable period product.

Among the MedTech and Science category winners was Jude Simms of Mygo4ward, creators of affordable, wearable technology for people with spinal cord injuries. The other category finalists are Ishani Malhotra of Carcinotech, a biotech business focused on the production of cancer research models; and Kate Cameron of Cytochroma, a fellow biotech company providing a flexible and ethical source of liver tissue for preclinical testing.

Shortlisted under the Disruptive Innovation category were Katharine Paterson of So To Company, creators of innovative nursery products; Rebecca Goss of pharmaceutical sector technology innovators, XGenix; and Tess Whittaker of The Voice Distillery, an innovative and ground breaking service for the voice-over industry.

Elaine Ford, founder of Electrek Explorer, the ‘world’s first’ AI powered electric vehicle mobile travel app, was named as this year’s Rising Star.

Jackie Waring: high level of entrant (pic: Terry Murden)

All AccelerateHER Awards finalists companies are UK-registered and trading, or intending to trade, in Scotland. The winners will receive a Barclays mentoring package and once again secure a place on an international trade mission to Europe, North America or the Middle East, which is planned for later in 2021, dependent on government rules over foreign travel and social distancing in light of the global pandemic.

Jackie Waring, CEO of Investing Women, said: “I want to congratulate our 2021 finalists along with all who have taken part in this year’s awards programme. Despite the challenges of social distancing measures we had a high level of quality applicants from technology, life sciences and environmentally-focused companies participating in this year’s competition.

“These emerging businesses are to be celebrated and will play a key role in helping rebuild our economy as we emerge from the pandemic. This year’s award participants add to the growing AccelerateHER network which now includes over4,000 female business founders within Scotland and beyond.”