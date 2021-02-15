Horne and Gallanagh head up promotions at Azets

Accountancy and advice

Chris Horne and Peter Gallanagh

Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business adviser to SMEs, has appointed a chief executive to lead the Scottish operation as managing partner Chris Horne takes on a pan-European role.

Mr Horne becomes deputy chief executive and will support chief executive Dawn Marriott on the development and expansion of the business across Europe and the UK.

He was managing partner for Azets in Scotland and Northern England and previously led the Scottish firm Campbell Dallas through a period of rapid organic growth and the acquisition of six leading independent firms in Scotland.

Campbell Dallas expanded to 50 partners, 500 staff and eight offices when the business rebranded to Azets in September last year.

Peter Gallanagh takes over as chief executive for Scotland and the north and was previously regional managing partner for Azets in Glasgow where he worked closely with Mr Horne on the expansion and development of the business.

In this new role he will oversee the development and growth of the Azets brand across Scotland and the North of England. He advises a wide range of owner managed businesses and is a specialist in the aquaculture, construction, and pharmacy sectors.

Greig McKnight and Bernadette Higgins are also promoted into senior management roles across the international and UK business.

Mr McKnight has been appointed regional managing partner of Azets Glasgow office. He undertakes external audits for a wide range of clients and is an expert in complex technical accounting issues.

He will be succeeded by Ms Higgins, promoted to head of external audit in Scotland, who has extensive experience leading the external audits for a portfolio of commercial, engineering and large public sector clients.

Commenting on the appointments, Ms Marriott said: “On behalf of the business I would like to congratulate Chris, Peter, Greig and Bernadette on their promotions. They bring considerable experience in the development of a fast-growing accountancy firm and will play a key role as we expand Azets both internationally and across the UK.”

Mr Horne added: “Azets is already the largest regional adviser to SME’s in the UK and provider of outsourced accounting in the Nordics.”