Eyemouth secures NnG wind farm operations

Matthias Haag, NnG Project Director, and Christine Bell, Eyemouth Harbour Trust Business Manager

Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) Offshore Wind and Eyemouth Harbour Trust (EHT) have signed a lease which sees Eyemouth Harbour confirmed as the operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the project’s 25-year lifespan.

Construction of NnG’s three storey, 1,040 square metre main O&M building and its two storey, 538 square metre storage warehouse in Eyemouth will start in March.

The O&M building, designed by Corstorphine + Wright Architects, will house the office, warehouse and staff welfare facilities required to support the servicing of NnG, which is currently under construction, once the wind farm is fully operational in 2023.

The investment in Eyemouth will create 50 permanent jobs.

Last year, Scottish Borders Council’s planning committee approved plans jointly submitted by NnG and EHT, for the O&M building in Eyemouth.

NnG will supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes and has a capacity of c. 450 megawatts (MW) of low carbon energy and will offset over 400,000 tonnes of Co2 emissions each year.

Matthias Haag, NnG Project Director, said: “Today is a significant milestone for NnG and signals a truly green light for our new home in Eyemouth.

“Eyemouth is the perfect location for our O&M base and it’s testament to all the hard work of the NnG project team and the Eyemouth Harbour Trust that we have signed the lease for the building and can now start construction on site.

“NnG is expected to be fully operational by 2023 and I’m really pleased that as well as supporting the 25-year lifespan of the offshore wind farm the O&M base will bring with it fantastic socio-economic benefits for the town of Eyemouth and the local community.”

Christine Bell, Eyemouth Harbour Trust Business Manager, said: “Today’s announcement marks an exciting development that is enthusiastically welcomed by Eyemouth Harbour Trust. It’s a real game-changer for the harbour and the town. This project offers a unique opportunity to enhance long-term, local economic growth for the next generation and beyond.

“On the ground, our site enabling works are nearing completion in preparation for handover to NnG contractors later this month. We look forward to welcoming the NnG team as our new neighbours to Eyemouth.”

Donald Duggan, chairman of Trustees, added: “NnG’s presence at Eyemouth Harbour enables the port to undergo a dynamic transformation. This will not only affect the infrastructure of the harbour but will touch the lives of the Eyemouth community who have already embraced this venture with open arms.”

Onshore construction continues for NnG at various locations along the cable route which runs underground from Thorntonloch beach and into the Lammermuir Hills. Offshore work started in August last year with seabed preparations carried out in advance of the pile casings being installed.