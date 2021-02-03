Main Menu

Water supply

Ex-Menzies CEO joins Business Stream board

| February 3, 2021
Forsyth Black

Former Menzies CEO Forsyth Black has joined the board of Business Stream as a non-executive director.

Mr Black, who is also a non-executive director at Aberdeen Harbour Board, was responsible for overseeing Menzies move away from its traditional markets to become a pure-play aviation services business and completed the largest acquisition in the company’s history.

He held various senior positions at Menzies Aviation and John Menzies.

Dame Susan Rice, chairman of Business Stream, said: “His experience of working in the highly-regulated airline industry and in delivering large-scale transformation programmes will undoubtedly prove an invaluable asset to the company.”

Mr Black said: “I was drawn to Business Stream’s vision.” 

Business Stream’s other non-executive directors include Forth Port’s chief operating officer, Stuart Wallace, and Dr Michelle Hynd, separation and migration director at energy company SSE. 

