Ex-Asda CEO takes chair at Menzies Distribution

Andy Clarke: heading to Menzies

Menzies Distribution, the Edinburgh-based logistics firm, has appointed former Asda chief executive Andy Clarke as non-executive chairman.

Under Mr Clarke Asda became the UK’s second biggest grocery retailer and its George clothing operation became the highest volume clothing brand in the UK.

Previously he held roles at Wm Morrison, Matalan and Iceland, and worked with strategy consultancy McKinsey & Partners.

Since stepping down from Asda, he has developed a portfolio career. He is currently Chairman of operational performance specialist Newton Europe, chairman of Leeds-Bradford Airport, Immodulon Therapeutics and Spoon Guru ,and adviser to food supplier Albert Bartlett.

An advocate for plastics reform, he has been active in driving practical change and public debate through the media. He is an adviser to A Plastic Planet and his retail focused projects have included the campaign for A Plastics Free Aisle.

Greg Michael, CEO of Menzies, said: “Andy is an influential figure in British business.

“His breadth of experience as a chairman, as well as a superb track record in several sectors relevant to Menzies, will be invaluable.”

Mr Clarke said he looked forward to “working closely with Greg and the senior team as Menzies capitalises on the many compelling opportunities ahead to cement its position as a major force in UK logistics.”

Menzies Distribution distributes 29.5 million magazines, newspapers and parcels per week from more than 100 sites across the UK and Ireland.

Employing more than 5,000 staff, and operating in excess of 4,000 vehicles, the group has an annual turnover of about £1.2 billion.

Private equity investor Endless acquired a majority stake in Menzies Distribution in 2018 as part of the business’s separation from John Menzies.

In December last year, Menzies acquired Bibby Distribution from the 213-year old, family owned Bibby Line Group, adding 38 operating sites to the group.

Aidan Robson, partner of Endless, added: “At a time when Covid-19 has redefined the importance of logistics in the UK, Andy Clarke’s strong experience across retail and multi-channel businesses will help support Menzies to deliver its growth aspirations through both organic expansion and acquisition.”