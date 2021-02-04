Entrepreneurs in residence to guide next generation

Royal Society scheme

Jamie Graves: great honour (pic: Terry Murden)

Sixteen entrepreneurs, senior scientists and business leaders, including three from Scotland, have been awarded a place on this year’s Royal Society Entrepreneur in Residence scheme.

Jamie Graves and Robert Goodfellow of Edinburgh Napier and Kenny Fraser of the University of Dundee are part of the cohort who will aim to turn world-leading research and ideas into thriving enterprises.

Dr Graves, who began his career as a research fellow in Edinburgh Napier’s School of Computing and went on to found and develop cyber security start-up ZoneFox, will bring his experiences of developing intellectual property to commercial impact to the School of Computing.

Robert Goodfellow

He said: “Edinburgh Napier was the launch pad for me and my future successes so to be coming back as an Entrepreneur in Residence is really exciting and a great honour.”

Mr Goodfellow, previously head of enterprise & business development at Heriot-Watt University, will be working closely with the School of Applied Sciences to pass on his knowledge and help with entrepreneurial development.

Mr Fraser’s project at the School of Medicine in Dundee will create a solid foundation of entrepreneurial culture and commercial mindset that will drive the opportunity in digital and data driven healthcare.