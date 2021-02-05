Engineer Green hired as Well-SENSE CEO

Engineering technology

Annabel Green: ‘exciting time’

Aberdeen-based downhole sensing technology specialist, Well-SENSE, has appointed engineer Annabel Green as chief executive.

Ms Green joins the business from Tendeka, where she held senior strategic and product line management roles for the last nine years, most recently as chief technology officer.

With more than 25 years’ oil and gas experience, Ms Green has developed her career with a focus on driving business performance by delivering and commercialising new technologies to address significant industry challenges.

During her time with Tendeka, she built an industry leading downhole technology portfolio to improve the performance of new and existing wells through a combination of monitoring, analysis and in-well control solutions.

She joined Tendeka from Weatherford where she spent more than 14 years in technical completion and wireline intervention roles, and prior to this she worked at Schlumberger as a wireline field engineer.

Ms Green has worked across many global oil and gas regions, holds several patents, is the co-author of a number of SPE papers and graduated from Leeds University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Ms Green, who takes up her new position this month said: “I’m joining Well-SENSE at a very exciting time. The team here has already done a fantastic job.”

Well-SENSE is part of Aberdeen’s FrontRow Energy Technology Group, which is focused on nurturing new technology to provide practical solutions to current oil and gas challenges.

FrontRow’s CEO, Stuart Ferguson welcomed Ms Green to the team and said: “I have worked with Annabel a number of times over the past 25 years, and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to do so again.

“She has a practical, customer-focused approach to driving adoption of technology, and her success on this front is demonstrated repeatedly through her industry track record. We are already proud of our team at Well-SENSE, and Annabel is a great fit to lead the company into its next phase of sustained growth.”