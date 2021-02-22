EIE goes virtual again as 32 firms seek support

Pitching event

Michael Rovatsos, Genevieve Patenaude of Earth Blox, Emma Carroll of OnGen and Paul Patras of Net AI

Technology investor conference EIE will go virtual for a second year and will feature 32 companies pitching for up to £2 million from international angels.

EIE, which is run by the Bayes Centre at Edinburgh University in partnership with the DDI (Data-Driven Innovation) initiative, is a year-round programme highlighted by a day of pitching to investors from across the globe. EIE21 takes place on 10 June.

Since 2008 EIE has supported more 500 tech startups which have collectively raised around £750 million from seed through to Series A and later stage funding. They include Current Health, FanDuel and Celtic Renewables.

Steve Ewing, director of Entrepreneurship at Bayes Centre and EIE21 lead, said: “We are excited to see so many fascinating companies and products underpinned by both innovation and ambition at this year’s EIE, companies who are aiming to solve real-world problems and meet some of the biggest challenges facing our societies in 2021 and the years ahead.”

Michael Rovatsos, Professor of AI, Deputy Vice Principal of Research and Director of the Bayes Centre at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Entrepreneurship is one of the core pillars of Bayes’ strategy to boost the university’s impact across the city and region, and the EIE programme is central to this overall approach, demonstrating our commitment to support the wider tech startup ecosystem in Scotland.”

The full list of companies selected for EIE21 is: AiM; Bendi; Beta Bugs; BLK Global; Boxergy, Bridgeweave; Crack Map; Earth Blox; Danu Robotics; Data Innovation.AI; Decblue; DTIME; GoBubble; iLoF; Innovatium; Intelligent Reality; Ionburst; iOPt; Libereat; Looper; Nebu-Flow; Net AI; NIQS Technology; Nomad Energy; Oceanium; OnGen; Open Banking Reporting; REOptimize Systems; theo Health: Transwap Technologies; UrbanTide, and; Voicekey.

The sector categories for EIE21 are: AI and Data Science; Energy, Climate and Cleantech; Digital Health and Medtech; Fintech and Cybersecurity; Smart Cities and Mobility; Robotics and Autonomy; Internet of Things, and; Creative Design and Media Tech. In 2021, EIE also has a ‘Wildcard’ category for the first time.