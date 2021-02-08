Double executive promotion at STATS Group

Pipeline technology

Steven Byers (left) and Gary McDowall

Specialist pipeline technology company, STATS Group, has promoted two long-serving employees to senior executive positions.

Steven Byers, who joined the Aberdeenshire business in 2010, has been appointed chief operating officer, reporting to chief executive officer Leigh Howarth, while Gary McDowall succeeds Mr Byers as director of operations for STATS UK and Europe region.

Mr Byers will be responsible for supporting STATS operations and projects teams, across the globe, as well as leading the group’s digitalisation programme.

Since joining the company as a project engineer and in subsequent management roles, he has worked on and led many high-pressure pipeline isolation projects for clients in the UKCS, Europe and the Caspian region.

Mr McDowall joined STATS in 2008 as a project engineer and during his time with the business has worked on numerous energy infrastructure contracts, including project managing the isolation of the Forties pipeline system in the North Sea.

He will be responsible for leading the safe delivery of all projects in the UK and Europe, using specialist technologies and solutions.

Mr Howarth, said: “Steven and Gary have a wealth of outstanding career achievements with STATS, and over the past decade have made significant contributions to our clients’ operations.

“They both have a deep understanding of the ethos and drivers behind the success of STATS and will play key roles as we continue to grow our business in the UK and internationally.”