Data science leader joins Optima Partners

Data science

One of the UK’s foremost data scientists, Dr Chris Foley, is to lead the data science team at Edinburgh-based management consultancy Optima Partners.

The company works with household name clients internationally on data analytics and customer engagement.

Dr Foley will join Optima after spending several years at Cambridge University where he has worked in AI and advanced data science techniques to help unravel the origin of many diseases.

Dr Foley, who was raised in Dundee and studied mathematics at the University of St Andrews, will apply his knowledge in how to use data strategically to the health, energy and telecoms sectors.

CEO and founder of Optima Partners, Alan Crawley, said: “Chris is an authority on how to use AI effectively to drive change. This has a wide range of applications for our clients with far-reaching implications for business strategy.”