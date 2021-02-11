COCO Chocolatier finds new home at Port Edgar marina

Firm relocates

Calum Haggerty: ‘fell in love with the place’

Chocolate maker COCO Chocolatier is relocating to bigger premises at Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry.

It is switching from its Portobello base to take over a 10,000 sq ft unit previously occupied by antiques retailer Shapes which closed in March last year.

The plan is for the production facilities, together with retail and visitor centre to open in phases between spring and summer. The company will offer guided tours, tastings and an event space.

Established in 2004, and taken over by Calum Haggerty in 2013, COCO Chocolatier sources its chocolate ethically ‘at origin’ from Colombia which the team visits each year to meet the cacao farmers and to make sure the chocolate is being sourced and produced responsibly.

COCO Chocolatier’s distinctive contemporary packaging is the result of collaborations with artists from Scotland and around the world.

Mr Haggerty said: “We’ve been steadily growing for the past seven years and we have now reached a point where we have outgrown our current facilities in Portobello.

“We have been searching for a new home for the past year, and we were thrilled to find Port Edgar Marina.

“We chose Port Edgar because it’s already a popular destination, and has useful transport links. But also, we fell in love with the beautiful views and the community spirit of our soon to be neighbouring businesses. The first times we visited the location we all got a very positive feeling and realised this was a place where we could soon feel at home.

“We are determined to create the perfect visitor experience of our chocolate factory, which is why we decided to do significant work to the buildings we are taking over.

“This is a huge project for us, and we all feel very passionate about it. We can’t wait to move there in 2021”.

The marina, which was established in 1978 by the former Lothian Regional Council, was taken over in 2014 by Port Edgar Holdings which is run by husband-and-wife team Russell and Cara Aitken.