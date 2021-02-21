Capita founder leads Frog wellbeing investment

£500k boost for platform

Sir Rod Aldridge and Nick Kuenssberg

Former Capita founder and chairman Sir Rod Aldridge has led a further investment into a Scottish software startup focused on mental wellbeing.

Sir Rod was joined by existing and new investors who have pumped more than £500,000 into Glasgow-based Frog Systems, chaired by veteran businessman Nick Kuenssberg.

The company has developed a free-to-use software platform which allows users to share their personal experiences and directs them to relevant support, including services in their area.

It has attracted a number of blue-chip clients in financial and professional services, higher education, housing, arts, sport, and membership and governing bodies.

It announced recently that Sussex Cricket had become the first sports club in the world to launch its own bespoke mental wellness platform using Frog’s system. Sir Rod is president of Sussex Cricket.

Sir Rod, who is said to have a personal fortune of £135m, said: “Mental and physical illness does not discriminate. Each of us is touched by it at some point in our lives, and the current pandemic has exacerbated this situation.”

Business angel and mentor Mr Kuenssberg is a former chairman of Glasgow cloud computing firm Iomart and has served as a director of companies including Standard Life Assurance, ScottishPower and Dawson International.

He said: “Having achieved a robust, scalable platform, Frog is now well-placed to demonstrate its capabilities in partnership with any organisation with a duty of care towards its staff, membership or customers.

“This funding allows the company to make a real difference to society at a time when mental health and wellbeing are top of most people’s agenda.”

The firm has invested £1.8 million in developing the information technology platform, which it says “is both scalable and offers clients the ability to fully customise solutions to their circumstances and requirements”.

Frog Systems said the investment would be used to finance the recruitment of staff, including a sales and service team to lead its expansion over the next 12 months.

Wellbeing has become a focus of attention for investors and government-backed schemes. Earlier this month a Bournemouth-based workplace wellbeing start-up secured £500,000 funding from Innovate UK to develop its platform.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

People Matter, founded in 2018, works with the likes of Experian and Microsoft.

The company’s Okina app is described as a Fitbit for mental health and aims to monitor and improve employee wellbeing. Rather than just running surveys, it engages users through activities such as journaling while also measuring their wider digital footprint.

The People Matter wellbeing analytics platform examines environmental factors such as digital workplace communication on mental health. This insight is then used to suggest interventions at both an individual and organisational level.