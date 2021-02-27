Budget: hospitality boost and online delivery tax

Chancellor's plans

Rishi Sunak: more help on way

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to confirm plans for an online deliveries tax as he begins to claw back some of the £300 billion spent propping up the economy.

Mr Sunak, who will announced his Budget on Wednesday, is also said to be considering a hike in national insurance contributions on the 4.5 million self-employed, though a final decision may come later in the year.

An online tax is likely to focus on retail deliveries which have grown substantially as consumers have been forced to buy goods from their homes.

He is due to confirm a £5bn “Restart Grant” to help pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops which have been battered during the pandemic. Grants of between £6,000 and £18,000 will be made available.

Local authorities in England will also get an extra £425 million to distribute grants to businesses not eligible for the restart grants, while the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will share £794m through the Barnett formula.

Our report in January

There is also likely to be a rise in capital gains tax, possibly from 28% to 40% to bring it into line with income taxes paid by higher earners.

He is likely to announce as early as Sunday a new infrastructure bank that will focus on green targets and backed by £22 billion.

A new mortgage scheme to help first time buyers get on the housing ladder is expected.

Plans for an online tax were reported by Daily Business in January as speculation mounted that he would target the shift in retail trade.

However, it is unlikely he will pursue proposals for a tax on internet company profits.

