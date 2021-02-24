Britain’s most remote pub attracts local buyers

Pub for sale

Secluded on the shoreline: the pub has a helipad

The Old Forge, officially the most remote pub in mainland Britain is up for sale, and the local community are keen to buy it.

The pub in the tiny village of Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula is accessible only by walking 18 miles from Glenfinnan, or by a seven-mile boat service from Mallaig. For the well-heeled it can be accessed by helicopter. A helipad sits within the property.

It is owned by John-Pierre Robinet, a Belgian, who is likely to get an offer from the locals now raising the £425,000 needed to buy it.

For decades, the Old Forge has been the holy grail of the British outdoors community. The Guinness Book of World Records has declared it “the most remote pub on mainland Britain”.

Built in 1880 the pub, together with a restaurant and ancillary buildings, is being marketed by Baird Lumsden, the rural property arm of chartered surveyors DM Hall.