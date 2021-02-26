Brexit ‘dents engineers’; BoS monitor; Rightmove upbeat

Daily Business Live

8.30am: London dips

The FTSE 100 escaped the fall-out from Wall Street and Asia (see below) and was trading just 14.8 points lower at 6,637.20.

7am: Brexit dents engineers

Support provided by the UK Government through the extension of the furlough scheme has enabled many companies to retain key skills and offset losses, says trade group Scottish Engineering.

But while this support is welcome, it hasn’t alleviated the pressure that many businesses are feeling at the hands of Brexit, with only one in four companies (25%) reporting that there has been “no impact” from post Brexit processes, and more than half (56%) reporting additional customs and logistics administration costs post Brexit.

Scottish Engineering’s Chief Executive Paul Sheerin, pictured, said that COVID vaccines at least presents “a path out of where we are”, but the “harsh reality of the end of the Brexit transition period” needs urgent attention and support from the UK Government “to ensure that the detriment our customers in Europe are currently experiencing can be removed, and their essential business retained.”

Salmond case

As Alex Salmond prepares to give evidence to an inquiry today the scandal appears to be having an impact on voters. An Ipsos Mori opinion poll found that support for the SNP and Sturgeon had fallen.

Bank of Scotland monitor

Business confidence in Scotland rose 15 points during February to -17%, according to the latest Business Barometer from Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking.

Companies in Scotland reported higher confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, up 16 points at -11%. When taken alongside their views of the economy, up 15 points to -22%, this gives a headline confidence reading of -17%.

The Business Barometer questions 1,200 businesses monthly and provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

IAG plummets

International Consolidated Airlines, the owner of airlines British Airways and Iberia, posted losses of nearly £6 billion (€8bn) in 2020 as COVID-19 restrictions cut passenger revenues 75%.

The company said the number of passenger flights during the year dropped to a third of 2019’s total and fell again to 27% in the final quarter of the year as more pandemic restrictions were imposed.

For the current quarter, IAG said it expects to be running at 20% of 2019 passenger capacity but given the current uncertainty that estimate might change.

Rightmove record

The company said the UK housing market has, for the most part, shaken off pandemic-related challenges to forge an optimistic start to 2021.

Chief executive Peter Brooks-Johnson said: “Record traffic and enquiries that followed the reopening of the market led to us sending 51 million property leads to our customers. Strong activity has continued into 2021 and we recorded our busiest ever January for traffic.”

Revenue fell 29% to £205.7m reflecting the impact of the discount support offered to our customers for the period April to September 2020.

Operating profit came in at £135.1m, down 37%, with operating margin of 66% (2019:74%).

Final dividend of 4.5p (2019: cancelled) per ordinary share; total dividend for 2020: 4.5p (2019: 2.8p) .

Markets

The FTSE 100 was due to open just 71 points lower at 6,581, a relatively mild impact of rising bond yields and the prospect of higher inflation which forced a sharp 560 point fall in the Dow Jones industrial average and a 96 point tumble in the S&P 500.

Asian markets were also lower, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 (down 4%) and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (down 3.18%) taking a hit.

Footsie stocks may escape the worst of the fall-out because of the weakness of sterling against the dollar.

Brent crude was trading at $65.48 a barrel, down 63 cents.