Brewster to lead client advisers at Brown Shipley

Private banking

Brown Shipley has appointed Calum Brewster as managing director, head of private banking & client solutions, based at its Edinburgh office.

He will be responsible for leading the bank’s team of client advisers across the UK.

Mr Brewster, who reports to Alan Mathewson, Brown Shipley CEO, brings over 25 years’ financial services experience and joins from Julius Baer, where he was managing director and head of regions, UK.

He previously held senior roles at Barclays Wealth leading the business across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the North of England; Lloyds Banking Group as head of client experience and strategy, and Scottish Widows as head of sales.

Mr Brewster previously held a voluntary role as chairman of the private client investment managers group for Scottish Enterprise, helping to develop talent, skills and opportunities across the profession in Scotland.

He has an MBA from Edinburgh business school, Heriot-Watt University.

Mr Mathewson said: “Calum’s CV and expertise speaks for itself.

“I am confident that his experience means he is ideally placed to help lead us through this next stage of our transformation.”