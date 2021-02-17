BrewDog’s Watt admits Vegas venture is huge gamble

Ambitious project

The Las Vegas venture will have an open air pool

BrewDog is preparing what its co-founder James Watt concedes could be a huge gamble by opening a brewery and rooftop bar in the casino capital of the world.

A Las Vegas venture would feature all the trappings of the city’s zest for entertainment with an open air swimming pool to complement bars and even an urban forest.

Mr Watt first hinted in mid-January that the company was planning a spectacular statement operation in Las Vegas and has now revealed that it will be above Showcase Mall on the Strip.

Posting on social media, he said: “BrewDog Vegas is going to be epic! We have secured a brilliant rooftop location in the heart of the strip.

The spectacular rooftop bar

“We are going to have an urban forest and rooftop garden, a brewery, a beer museum and maybe a special edition of Elvis Juice on tap.

“Kinda crazy to think that we are opening in Vegas, feels just like yesterday we started with 2 humans & 1 dog in a tiny shed in Fraserburgh.”

Mr Watt Vegas is just one of 40 new locations either under construction or at various stages of the design process, one of which is in Cleveland, but he admitted the expansion was a test of the company’s resolve during difficult times.

“To expand like this, when our hospitality business and the entire sector is on its knees is a huge gamble and one of the biggest gambles we have ever taken,” he said.

“But we believe things will start to get back to normal in late 2021. We believe consumers will be looking for more great quality experiences and we believe consumers will ever increasingly want to align themselves with businesses that truly care about the planet and sustainability.

“Wish us luck!”

The Ellon-based beer has opened more than 100 bars around the world in the past five years.

Mr Watt said an urban forest and garden will be installed on the roof of its new Manchester location.

The company has just raised £17.28m in its latest equity for punks exercise, just shy of the £20m target.