BrewDog eyes New Zealand for growth down under

BrewDog’s Brisbane brewery and bar

BrewDog is expanding its interests down under with plans to open its first outlet in New Zealand.

Following the launch of a brewery in Brisbane in late 2019, the brewer has ambitious plans for other Australian cities and New Zealand by the end of this year.

A two-year blueprint for the region will be released in the coming weeks.

As part of its plan, BrewDog has extended its pioneering crowdfunding initiative, Equity for Punks. Every dollar raised will be used to fuel growth in Australia and New Zealand and fund investment in high-impact green projects.

The Aberdeenshire-based brewer has also confirmed that if more than 500 Equity Punks join from the same New Zealand city they will aim to open a BrewDog bar there within the next two years.

Ed Bott, BrewDog’s ANZ CEO, said the response to the current raise in Australia had been so positive that the company has extended the deadline and will include New Zealand.

BrewDog has so far raised more than A$500,000, far exceeding the initial A$300,000 target from more than750 investors to date. The raise is currently scheduled to close on 31 March.

