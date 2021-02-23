Main Menu

Beats fund raise

BrewDog eyes New Zealand for growth down under

| February 23, 2021

BrewDog’s Brisbane brewery and bar

BrewDog is expanding its interests down under with plans to open its first outlet in New Zealand.

Following the launch of a brewery in Brisbane in late 2019, the brewer has ambitious plans for other Australian cities and New Zealand by the end of this year.

A two-year blueprint for the region will be released in the coming weeks.

As part of its plan, BrewDog has extended its pioneering crowdfunding initiative, Equity for Punks. Every dollar raised will be used to fuel growth in Australia and New Zealand and fund investment in high-impact green projects.

The Aberdeenshire-based brewer has also confirmed that if more than 500 Equity Punks join from the same New Zealand city they will aim to open a BrewDog bar there within the next two years.

Ed Bott, BrewDog’s ANZ CEO, said the response to the current raise in Australia had been so positive that the company has extended the deadline and will include New Zealand.

BrewDog has so far raised more than A$500,000, far exceeding the initial A$300,000 target from more than750 investors to date. The raise is currently scheduled to close on 31 March.

See also: BrewDog’s Watt admits Vegas venture is huge gamble

News, Food & Drink, Scotland, World No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Lennon leaves Celtic as board loses patience

Out: Neil Lennon (pic: SNS Group). Neil Lennon has taken charge of his last CelticRead More

Lorne Crerar Martin Darroch, Harper Macleod

Harper Macleod ‘will emerge in strong position’ from Covid

Chairman Lorne Crerar and chief executive Martin Darroch Law firm Harper Macleod posted flat profitsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.