Borders village put back on rail map after 56 years

| February 5, 2021

Reston station restores rail link

Rail services will return to a Borders village for the first time in more than half a century.

Scottish Borders Council has approved proposals for a new station at Reston in Berwickshire which lost passenger services in 1964.

The decision will see the construction of a two-platform station on the East Coast mainline, with 70 car parking spaces and a new access road to the station.

The station itself will be fully accessible with lifts and a footbridge connecting both platforms.

An application was submitted back in December 2020 following extensive engagement with the community and local campaigners who have pushed for the return of the station for more than two decades.

It is hoped that the station will help revitalise the rural communities of Berwickshire and further afield and will enhance and open-up transport links and improve connectivity.

Claire Bhugowandeen, Network Rail’s sponsor for the Reston station project said work would begin shortly.

Borders councillor Gordon Edgar said: “The Council has provided over £2.3m towards the cost of this project, which will deliver significant benefits to the Berwickshire community.”

The original station opened in the village in 1846.

