Boohoo swoops on Arcadia; oil price hits $60; CBI factory figures

9am: Simpson & Marwick acquisition

Simpson & Marwick has added a Glasgow-based re-mortgaging and debt recovery company to its portfolio of brands.

8.30am FTSE higher

The FTSE 100 was trading higher on vaccine and stimulus hopes. It was up 32 points at 6,521.55.

Shares in Omega, the medical diagnostics company, rocketed by 21% to 84p in early trade after it confirmed it is continuing to modify its Alva-based facility to upscale significantly its Covid test production capacity.

“When contracts or supply agreements are signed to utilise this capacity the company will announce this in line with AIM disclosure obligations,” it said in response to a media report.

7am: Boohoo buys more retail assets

Boohoo, the online fashion retailer, has made a further swoop on the high street with a £25.2 million acquisition of the loss-making Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis brands.

The assets are being acquired from the joint administrators of Sir Philip Green’s collapsed Arcadia Group, but will not include the 214 shops. Boohoo recently acquired Debenhams, also without its chain of stores.

The newly-acquired brands have more than two million active customers and the deal with strengthen boohoo’s menswear proposition.

The transaction will be financed through the Group’s existing cash resources,

In the most recent financial year to 29 August 2020, the brands generated unaudited revenues of approximately £427.8m across all channels and an unaudited EBITDA loss of £14.3m.

Oil price at year high

Oil prices have risen to their highest for a year, with Brent futures edging over $60 a barrel fuelled by cuts in supply and US stimulus measures.

Earlier today Brent crude for April touched an intraday high of $60.06 a barrel, the highest since January last year.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for March advanced 65 cents, or 1.1%, to $57.50 a barrel, also he highest since January last year.

Supply cut agreements by Opec and its allies is helping to balance global markets and support prices.

Manufacturing output stabilises

SME manufacturing output stabilised in the three months to January, but the expectation is for a decline in the coming quarter for the first time since April 2020, according to the CBI’s quarterly SME Trends survey.

The survey of 267 SME manufacturing firms from 16 December to 13 January spanned the conclusion of the Brexit negotiations and the return to lockdowns in England and Scotland. Consequently, SME manufacturers saw optimism deteriorate, with export sentiment also falling, although at a slower pace than in previous quarters.

Meanwhile, the volume of total new orders fell, driven by a decline in domestic orders, while export orders grew at the fastest pace in two years. Average costs grew at the fastest pace since April 2019, with domestic prices also growing. The decline in employment continued to slow in the three months to January.

Next quarter, output is set to fall alongside total new orders, with declines in both domestic and export orders.

Cost growth is set to accelerate further next quarter, leading to a pick-up in domestic price growth. Headcount is tipped to stabilise in the coming quarter. Meanwhile, the proportion of manufacturers citing materials or components as a factor likely to limit output over the next three months rose to the highest on record.

Investment intentions for the year ahead remain weak, with SME manufacturers set to cut back capital expenditure on buildings and plant and machinery.

The rate of decline of Scottish private sector economic output accelerated sharply in January, amid stricter lockdown measures, according to a Royal Bank of Scotland survey.

The purchasing managers’ index report also shows continued job-shedding.

The fall in employment in January was the least-steep monthly drop since the current run of decline began last February.