Lastminute.com warned over delays; GDP contracts by 9.9%

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

9.15am: KPMG chairman quits

Bill Michael, the chairman of accountancy firm KPMG, has resigned following a backlash over remarks made to staff which dismissed concerns about COVID crisis fatigue.

Mr Michael reportedly told the online gathering involving hundreds of workers on Monday that they should stop “moaning” and “playing the victim card”.

… more follows

8.30am: London lower

The FTSE 100 opened lower and was trading down 32.45 points at 6,496.27.

7am: Lastminute.com warned

Online travel agent Lastminute.com will be taken to court unless it pays more than £1m of outstanding refunds, the competition regulator has said.

Lastminute.com had promised to refund people for package holidays cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it missed a repayment deadline at the end of January.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the company needed to pay people back within seven days to avoid court action.

BiFab yards acquired

Two of the three BiFab yards have been acquired by Infrastrata which owns the Belfast ship repair and offshore construction company Harland & Wolff and the Devon yard Appledore.

An £850,000 deal has been struck for the Methil and Arnish yards, but not the Burntisland facility.

The new owner will take on 29 remaining employees.

BiFab went into administration after failing to pick up work on a new offshore facility.

Full story here

6.30am: GDP picks up

UK gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.2% in December, beating economists’ expectations of a rise of 1%.

In the fourth quarter, GDP is estimated to have grown by 1%, following revised 16.1% growth in the third quarter.

Despite two consecutive quarters of growth, the level of GDP in the UK is down 7.8% year-on-year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Over the year, GDP contracted by 9.9%, making it the worst year on record in terms of a decline in output.

“There has been a further recovery in government consumption and, to a lesser extent, business investment in Quarter 4 2020 reflecting the easing of public health restrictions; however, the levels remain below their pre-lockdown level,” the ONS said.

Markets

The Dow Jones industrial average ended the day seven points lower while S&P 500 climbed seven points.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was off 85 points.

Oil is trading at $60.73 a barrel, down 41 cents