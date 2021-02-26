Bidders sought for £115m A9 dualling contract

Road plan

Bids are being invited for the £115 million construction of the next phase of the A9 dualling programme involving six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy.

This stretch is about 13 miles south of Inverness and is the most northerly section of the Scottish Government’s £3 billion programme to dual the A9 between the city and Perth.

Transport Scotland has published the Made Orders for the scheme which will result in nearly 20 miles of continuous dual carriageway.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Today’s publication of the Made Orders for the scheme represents another milestone towards dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness, one of the biggest transport infrastructure projects in Scotland’s history.”

Transport Scotland began the procurement of the construction contract with the publication of a Prior Information Notice today and it is expected that the contract will be awarded in the second half of 2022.

Meanwhile, ground investigation works will begin, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Commenting on the remaining A9 Dualling programme, Mr Matheson added: “Although the design and development process has been somewhat protracted by the impacts of COVID-19, we are continuing to ensure that local communities have their chance to input and to the final design.

“Market consultation is currently underway on the remainder of the programme. We expect this process to conclude in summer 2021.

“It is important to remember this is an incremental programme, which is already starting to deliver with the section between Kincraig and Dalraddy already complete and construction of the section between Luncarty and Pass of Birnam is well on target to be completed in the winter.”