BBC Online chief McIntosh named Scotsman editor

Former sub-editor takes over at The Scotsman

JPI Media has appointed BBC executive Neil McIntosh as editor of The Scotsman as the company reverts to separate editors for its key titles.

Mr McIntosh is currently managing editor, BBC Online, and previously held roles on The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian.

He spent his early journalistic career at The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News.

Editors will be appointed for the Edinburgh Evening News and Scotland on Sunday.

JPI Media emerged from the collapse of Johnston Press in 2018.

David Montgomery, chairman of National World, which acquired JPI Media in December in a cut-price £10.2m deal, said: “As a public company with media franchises across the nations and regions of the UK we have introduced a localisation strategy that devolves responsibility to our individual franchises.

“Our Scottish newspapers, with The Scotsman as the flagship title, will support their communities by publishing reliable journalism produced by knowledgeable writers who live locally. The editors are asked to provide leadership in holding our democratic institutions to account and advancing the economic interests of each community.

“Neil will provide that leadership and the highest standard of reporting for The Scotsman at this important time.”

Mr McIntosh, who began his career as a sub-editor on the Evening News and later wrote a column about the Internet for The Scotsman, said: “I’ve been impressed by David’s vision and ambition for The Scotsman, Edinburgh Evening News and Scotland on Sunday. Under National World’s ownership there’s a brilliant opportunity to build The Scotsman‘s position as Scotland’s national newspaper, and develop unmissable journalism that gets to the heart of the country, and the communities within it.

“The strength and dedication of the newsroom has been evident through the last very difficult year. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on the titles’ strengths online, and in print.”