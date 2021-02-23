Ashtead invests in expansion into decom sector

New R&D centre

Fraser Collis: dynamic market

Ashtead Technology has invested £1million in an R&D and engineering facility in Aberdeenshire as it aims to increase its foothold in renewables and decommissioning.

The subsea technology firm is uprading an existing site at Thainstone Business Park in Inverurie.

The Westhill-based company is looking to recruit an initial 12 employees to be based across its two Aberdeenshire sites.

Allan Pirie, CEO of Ashtead Technology, said that consolidating the team and technologies in a new purpose designed facility had always been the plan.

“We’ve grown rapidly over the past few years, and consolidating our team and technologies in a new purpose designed facility to further integrate our service offering to better support our clients has always been the plan.

“The opening of our new advanced site supports our aim to increase our foothold in renewables and decommissioning and bring our teams closer together to offer a more efficient service.

Fraser Collis, general manager of the company’s mechanical solutions, added: “The UK currently has the largest and most dynamic offshore-wind market in the world and decommissioning projects are also back on the agenda following a slow down due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Ashtead has grown its business significantly since 2017 by acquiring TES Survey Equipment Services, Forum Subsea Rentals, Welaptega, Aqua-Tech Solutions and Underwater Cutting Solutions.

Ashtead employs more than 180 people and services its customers from facilities in Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Broussard, Halifax, Houma, Houston, Inverurie, London and Singapore.