Armstrong heads Dentons all-female leaders

Law firm Dentons has appointed Claire Armstrong to the role of Scotland managing partner, completing the all-female leadership in Scotland. She will work alongside Glasgow office head Alison Bryce and office head for Edinburgh Kirsti Olson.

Ms Armstrong, pictured, joined the firm in 2011. An investment funds and corporate finance partner in the firm’s UK corporate practice, she recently led the merger of Scottish investment company, Murray Income Trust with Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust.

It created one of the largest investment trusts in the UK Equity Income sector, with gross assets of around £1 billion.

Paul Jarvis, who will become CEO of Dentons UK, Ireland and Middle East region on 1 May, said: “Scotland is an important market for our clients across the world and I’m very much looking forward to working with Claire and the other partners in Scotland to deliver on the exciting plans we have for our Scottish business.”