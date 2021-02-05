Arc’s nuclear safety contract marks success for SMEs

Regular deal

The hall of the Halden reactor in Norway

A nuclear safety contract won by a consortium led by an Edinburgh risk management consultancy is seen as a milestone for SMEs in competing on the global stage.

Abbott Risk Consulting (Arc) is part of a group of firms selected by the Norwegian regulator DSA to support its nuclear safety and security activities.

The contract runs for up to four years under framework arrangements that are worth up to £4 million.

Arc said the appointment was further international recognition of its reputation as a provider of safety case and risk assessment services.

The consortium was awarded the contract by the Norwegian nuclear safety authority in the face of “stiff international competition”, it added.

Jon Baggs, who leads Arc’s nuclear business unit, said: “This is a significant appointment for us, because the calibre and experience of the consultants who will deliver our services – across all six partners – has clearly been recognised.

“It shows that small and medium sized enterprises can compete against the large international consortia in open competition.”