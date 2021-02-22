Allied Universal poised to buy G4S in £3.8bn deal

Security takeover

By a Daily Business reporter |

The deal will create a security firm with 750,000 staff

G4S is expected to fall under the control of US firm Allied Universal Security Services after a rival pulled out of a bidding war.

The way is now clear for Allied to acquire the British company for 245p-per-share, valuing the business at £3.8 billion.

It follows a three-month bidding war with Canadian firm Garda World which has now decided not to increase it 235p-per-share bid. G4S shares fell 9.8%, or 26.4p, to 242.6p as the possibility of a bid battle evaporated.

Allied is backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus and a tie-up with G4S will create a global organisation with 750,000 staff and annual revenues of £13.4bn.

G4S operates a number of government contracts including four British prisons and managing 21 UK Covid-19 test centres.

Allied last year sought to allay fears that the shift of control abroad will impact its London headquarters and UK operations.

It said it was “committed to the UK market having doubled its activities in the UK in the last two years, and it will maintain the UK base to act as its headquarters for international operations outside of America.

