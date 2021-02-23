Alexander Dennis secures Hong Kong bus order

An Enviro500 bus in service in Hong Kong

Alexander Dennis has received an order for 56 of the latest green-technology buses from Hong Kong.

It will build the Enviro500 double-deckers for the Kowloon Motor Bus Company with delivery due in the second half of this year.

KMB is the largest franchised bus operator in Hong Kong with a fleet of about 4,000 buses operating on more than 400 routes.

This new order continues a long-standing relationship between Alexander Dennis and KMB, which has now ordered more than 2,500 Enviro500 buses from the Falkirk-based company since the current generation model was launched in 2012.

Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis president & managing director, said: “We are very honoured that KMB continues to place its confidence in Alexander Dennis with this latest order for 56 double deck buses.

“KMB continually challenges us to raise the bar and these latest 12.8m Enviro500 buses are testament to their commitment to world class passenger services.”