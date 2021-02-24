Alcohol duty cut in pubs considered by Sunak

Treasury review

Pubs face pressure from ‘cheap supermarket booze’

Pubs may see alcohol duty cut below the rate paid in supermarkets under plans being considered by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

He is being tipped to treat pubs differently to large retailers to stop them being undercut by cheap supermarket booze.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed in the Commons that a review has been carried out and Mr Sunak is “looking very closely at the findings”.

Tory MP Giles Watling warned that pubs were closing across the country.

“This terrible pandemic has made things even worse but part of the problem is undercutting by cheap supermarket booze,” he said during Prime Minister’s Questions.

“Now we are out of the EU surely we can do as we please on beer duty.

“Differentiation in favour of on-sales could deliver great benefits to pubs.

“Will my right honourable friend commit ministers to look at this differentiation proposal?”

Mr Johnson replied: “There is just such a review being carried out after consulting pub owners and brewers and others and I know that the Chancellor is looking very closely at the findings.”

Mr Sunak may make an announcement in next week’s Budget.

He is also said to be considering extending the stamp duty holiday in England to the end of June and raising corporation tax over the course of the current parliament.