Ahmed leaving BBC News board in restructure

Corporation cuts

Leaving: Kamal Ahmed

Kamal Ahmed, the editorial director of BBC News, has been made redundant from his £200,000 a year job under the latest cutbacks.

The former Scotland on Sunday and Observer journalist is one of three being axed from the 11-strong BBC News board by Fran Unsworth, the director.

The others are head of news output, Gavin Allen, and the head of current affairs, Jo Carr.

Mr Ahmed, 53, was previously economics editor at the BBC and had been touted as a potential director general of the BBC.

He left Edinburgh to join The Guardian and also worked at The Sunday Telegraph.

A year ago he was forced to apologise to staff for accepting a £12,000 fee for a 40-minute speech to a financial services conference just weeks after the corporation announced 450 job cuts from its news operations.

Following a backlash he posted an email to staff in which he admitted he “did not think things through” and said he would not be taking the payment.

Mr Ahmed’s departure was announced to staff by Ms Unsworth. According to The Guardian she said she was “exploring future options ” for those leaving the board.