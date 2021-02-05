Aggreko facing £2 billion offer from consortium

Board confirms talks

Aggreko is a supplier of temporary power

TDR Capital and I Squared Capital have tabled a joint takeover proposal to Aggreko.

A bid would value the FTSE-250 temporary power supplier, at about £2 billion.

TDR Capital, which is in the process of buying the British supermarket chain Asda, and I Squared Capital, an infrastructure fund, have tabled an indicative proposal to the Glasgow-based company’s board in recent days.

The consortium’s bid of 880p a share was pitched at a substantial premium to the roughly-645p level at which Aggreko’s shares were trading on Friday afternoon.

Aggreko shares were trading at 851p, or 34% higher on the day, just before the close.

In a statement quoted by Sky News, Aggreko said: “The board of Aggreko plc notes the recent press speculation concerning Aggreko and Aggreko’s share price.

“TDR Capital LLP and I Squared Capital (US) LLC and its affiliates have made a series of proposals to the Group which has culminated in the Group entering into discussions with the Consortium in relation to a possible cash offer for Aggreko at a price of 880 pence per Aggreko ordinary share to be adjusted for any dividend declared or paid.

“Based on Aggreko’s closing share price yesterday, the Proposal would represent a 39% premium.”