North east tie-up

Aberdeen firms STC Global and Insiso unveil merger

| February 1, 2021

Mark Rushton and Arrash Nekonam

Aberdeen-based software and business improvement companies STC Global and Insiso have merged to form a combined company with a £2.75 million turnover.

Under the new name STC INSISO, the company aims to grow its revenue to £3.5m and add staff at headquarters in Waterloo Quay.

Mark Rushton, managing director, said: “This is a really exciting development for both STC Global and Insiso.

“Having worked together previously on a range of projects, most recently Tracepass, our mobile screening app for businesses to monitor employees for any COVID-19 symptoms, we realised that together we’re stronger.

“For STC, core tech capability was the missing jigsaw piece and the opportunity to develop and roll-out more product-based solutions has long been a firm objective.”

Arrash Nekonam, technical director, said: “Expanding our team means more effective project delivery, more opportunity to invest, and crucially more scope to grow into a range of exciting markets.”

