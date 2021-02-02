2012 torch relay producer joins Scots online florist

Floristry

A brand marketing specialist who played a key role in the 2012 Olympics torch relays has joined Flowercard, a Scotland-based online florist and personalised gifting specialist.

Deborah Hale, who was Facebook’s marketing director in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, becomes head of brand.

With 30 years’ experience in developing brand marketing campaigns, Ms Hale (pictured) played a key role in the London 2012 as producer of the Olympic and Paralympic torch relays. Prior to that she was head of international marketing for London.

Her appointment is the first major signing since Flowercard was bought by Stephen Gorman, who recently moved the company’s headquarters from Guernsey to Scotland.

Ms Hale said: “Flowercard has a strong heritage but also the growth potential to become an international brand with real purpose, which is exactly what I aim to help it achieve.

“The key to making that work is to listen carefully to our customers, focus on the quality and delivery of our product and work collaboratively with our team.

“I’ve always been interested in flowers and floristry and having the opportunity to pair that interest with my experience in building international brands feels like a perfect synergy.”

Mr Gorman said: “I have known Deborah for several years and have always admired her work, especially the 2012 Olympics torch relay which she produced.

“When Deborah told me that she’d recently completed a floral art course, and I was in the process of purchasing Flowercard, the perfect opportunity arose for us to work together as I saw her as the perfect figurehead to help develop the Flowercard brand not only in the UK but also internationally.”