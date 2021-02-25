AAB promotes pair to managing consultancy roles

Business management

Julie Arbuthnott and Glenn Hogg

Anderson Anderson & Brown Consulting, the consulting arm of Anderson Anderson & Brown Group, has promoted Julie Arbuthnott to managing consultant, joining Glenn Hogg who joined the firm in the same role in January.

Ms Arbuthnott works with many clients on service design and digital projects and has taken a leading role in enabling client transformation programmes.

Mr Hogg’s appointment follows a career in a global innovation and transformation consultancy where he latterly supported the Cabinet Office with its EU exit plans. He also held roles in engineering SMEs and his own start-up which he sold.

Lesley Fordyce, CEO of AAB Consulting said “Julie has been with us every step of the way on our journey over the past two years and Glenn joins at a great time.

“We are incredibly grateful to have such good people in our team. Julie and Glenn will play a significant role in supporting us, and our clients, come out of the pandemic stronger and more agile.”