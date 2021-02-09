£10,000 fine for those who lie about Covid hotspot travel

New crackdown

Tough penalties await anyone breaking the rules

Travellers face fines of up to £10,000 and up to ten years in prison under a tough new crackdown on Covid defiers unveiled by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock today.

The UK government will introduce a new criminal offence of concealing information about visiting one of the countries on the UK’s ‘red list’ of countries where the mutant strain of Covid is prevalent.

It is among a number of measures aimed at tackling those who ignore or attempt to get around the regulations.

Those staying in quarantine hotels in England will be charged £1,750 for their stay, Mr Hancock has announced.

The measures, which come into force on Monday, apply to UK and Irish residents returning from 33 red list countries.

Mr Hancock said similar measures were being looking at for the devolved nations.

There will be:

– a £1,000 penalty for any international arrival who fails to take a mandatory test

– a £2,000 penalty for any international arrival who fails to take the second mandatory test, as well as automatically extending their quarantine period to 14 days

– and a £5,000 fixed penalty notice – rising to £10,000 – for arrivals who fail to quarantine in a government sanctioned-hotel for 10 days.

Travellers who lie on their passenger locator forms about visiting a red list country face up to 10 years in jail.

Arrivals from high-risk countries on the ‘red list’ will have to test negative 72 hours before travelling, and then be screened again twice on day two and day eight.

All other travellers will also have to show a negative result before coming to the UK, and then face two more tests while isolating at home or in other private accommodation.

However, they should be able to use the existing test and release scheme so they can take tests two days and five days after arrival and then be free of restrictions if they are negative.

Mr Hancock announced that 4,600 rooms have now been secured by the government from 16 hotels so the ‘quarantine hotel’ system can get up and running as planned on Monday.