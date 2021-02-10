£10 million fund to help coach operators

Covid package

Malcolm Roughead: ‘devastating impact’

Coach operators hit by the impact of the Covid pandemic can apply for a share of a £10 million government fund.

It is part of a wider £104.3m package of support for the tourism and hospitality sector made available by the Scottish Government.

Applications for the new fund are live from noon on 16 February to 5pm on 23 February.

The one-off fund will specifically provide support Scotland-based businesses in the coach tourism and coach private hire sector which are operating the newest and most environmentally friendly vehicle fleet, a Euro 5 or 6 grade and M2 or M3 category, with eight or more seats.

The Scotland Coach Operators – COVID-19 Business Support and Continuity Fund, with development input from the Confederation of Passenger Transport, is one of nine funding streams administered by VisitScotland.

The national tourism organisation has redeployed more than 100 staff from other roles to help process applications as quickly as possible.

The money being made available aims to cover fixed costs that businesses continue to incur when they cannot operate, and to help prepare them for reopening when it is safe to do so.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “We appreciate the devastating impact the pandemic has had on all of our important tourism and events businesses, affecting every corner of our industry and area of the country.”

He said VisitScotland is diverting its focus from marketing to funding for the next three months to ensure that desperately needed help is delivered quickly to those most in need.

To review the guidance notes and to establish whether your business is eligible to apply here