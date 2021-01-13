YES signs up ambassadors to promote enterprise

Entrepreneurs recruited

YES team: Peter Proud, Poonam Gupta and Sir Jim McDonald

Young Enterprise Scotland (YES) has boosted its campaign to embed enterprise learning into the education system with the appointment of three prominent, entrepreneurial ambassadors.

The enterprise education charity delivers programmes to more than 1,500 young people from primary school through to college.

It has enlisted the support of Professor Sir Jim McDonald, principal and vice-chancellor at Strathclyde University; Poonam Gupta, CEO of the family business PG Paper; and Peter Proud, CEO and founder of tech firm Forrit.

Each ambassador will help connect the charity with business leaders, companies and trusts with a view to raising awareness of the YES enterprise programmes.

They will also visit schools, interact with some of the students on YES courses and host events as part of an extended ambassador programme.

Geoff Leask, who leads YES, welcomed the new ambassadors. He said: “By equipping young people with an enterprise mindset we can open up many more career paths for them, be that within an organisation helping to drive growth, or by giving them the confidence to become a business owner themselves.”

Professor Sir Jim McDonald, added: “As well as preparing our young people to become skilled employees, it is essential we help develop their enterprising spirits too.

“This can help them think about becoming self employed or seek to apply an entrepreneurial approach in organisations they may join.”