Wylie & Bisset hires top trio from mlm Solutions

By a Daily Business reporter | January 26, 2021

Chartered accountancy practice Wylie & Bisset has expanded its business recovery and insolvency department with the appointment of the senior management team from mlm Solutions.

Managing director Maureen Leslie joins as a consultant while Barry Mochan becomes a director and personal insolvency practitioner, and Elaine Ramage will be a senior manager.

Donald McKinnon, managing partner, said they would “bring a new dimension to our insolvency team.”

He added: “Over the last quarter myself and insolvency partner Gordon Chalmers have been developing a growth strategy and arrived at the conclusion that the key additions of Maureen, Barry and Elaine will greatly help the firm match its ambitions.”

