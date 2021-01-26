Wylie & Bisset hires top trio from mlm Solutions

Accountancy

By a Daily Business reporter |

Chartered accountancy practice Wylie & Bisset has expanded its business recovery and insolvency department with the appointment of the senior management team from mlm Solutions.

Managing director Maureen Leslie joins as a consultant while Barry Mochan becomes a director and personal insolvency practitioner, and Elaine Ramage will be a senior manager.

Donald McKinnon, managing partner, said they would “bring a new dimension to our insolvency team.”

He added: “Over the last quarter myself and insolvency partner Gordon Chalmers have been developing a growth strategy and arrived at the conclusion that the key additions of Maureen, Barry and Elaine will greatly help the firm match its ambitions.”