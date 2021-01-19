Main Menu

Pensions and savings

Williams rejoins ex-Friends Life colleagues at Phoenix

| January 19, 2021

Phoenix Group has appointed Colin Williams as managing director of pensions and savings in a move that will see him reunited with former Aviva colleagues Andy Briggs and Andy Curran. All three switched to Aviva when it acquired Friends Life. Mr Briggs left Aviva in April 2019 and joined Phoenix in November that year. Mr Curran left Aviva last June.

Mr Williams was most recently managing director of Aviva’s workplace savings and retirement business as well as its financial advice business. He also played a key role in driving the growth of Aviva’s Master Trust proposition.

Apart from Friends Life, he held executive positions at Axa Corporate Benefits, Fidelity International and Prudential Assurance.  He was a non-executive director of Sesame Bankhall Group. 

Last summer Phoenix restructured its business model around five divisions in order to drive growth in its pensions business and appointed Aviva’s Tom Ground as managing director of its retirement services business unit.

In August 2018 Phoenix bought Standard Life Aberdeen’s insurance arm for £3.28 billion and is now based in the former Standard Life headquarters in Lothian Road, Edinburgh.

As part of the deal Standard Life Aberdeen acquired a shareholding in Phoenix Group of just under 20%. 

Aviva has named Matt McGill as its interim managing director – workplace savings & retirement.

