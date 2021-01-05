Watson switches to Burges Salmon, Edward joins MBM

Law

Burges Salmon has appointed Nigel Watson as a corporate partner to lead its employee incentives team. He joins from Brodies in Edinburgh where he established and led its employee benefits practice.

His new role will also see him focus on advising clients across a number of the firm’s key strategic areas including financial services and private equity.

Head of Corporate, Nick Graves, says: “We’re really pleased to have Nigel on board, particularly at such an exciting time in our upward growth trajectory.”

Tim Edward, who was previously a partner at law firm Dentons and head of its commercial dispute resolution practice in Scotland, is joining MBM Commercial as a partner.